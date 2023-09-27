×
Tags: vice president | candidate | donald trump | speech | debate | gop | presidential

Trump Trolls GOP Debate 'Job Candidates': VP? 'I Don't Think So'

By    |   Wednesday, 27 September 2023 09:57 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump, speaking to autoworkers and working-class Michiganders on Wednesday night, celebrated his runaway Republican presidential primary polling lead and trolled his challengers as mere "job candidates" hoping for a spot in his administration.

"We're competing with the job candidates," Trump told a Clinton Township, Michigan, crowd at Drake Enterprises, a non-unionized auto parts supplier, in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

"They're all job candidates, they want to be in the — they'll do anything. Secretary of something."

With the subtle dig at his GOP primary challengers, Trump repeated his vow to not consider anyone running against him to be his next vice president.

"They even say VP, does anybody see any VP in the group?" Trump added. "I don't think so."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

