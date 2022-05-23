×
Tags: veterans | memorial day | america | gary sinise | wounded warriors | war

Gary Sinise to Newsmax: 'Freedom Does Not Come Free'

(Newsmax/"Prime News")

By    |   Monday, 23 May 2022 10:54 PM

Acclaimed actor Gary Sinise told Newsmax on Monday that in regards to what it means to be an American, it is essential to separate the warrior from the war and understand "freedom does not come free."

Whether "you agree with the war or not," Sinise, a lifelong supporter of veterans who runs his own charitable foundation for them, told "Prime News" that "you should always separate the warrior from the war. The defender is somebody that volunteers to serve our country and we owe them, I believe, because freedom does not come free."

Speaking ahead of Memorial Day on May 30 and the National Memorial Day Concert, Sinise added "that particular concert to me is just a beautiful way to say thank you and to remember ... it's a Memorial Day. Memorial Day is not just barbecues and volleyball."

