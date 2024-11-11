Zinke to Newsmax: Veterans Day About Families Who Sacrificed, Too

Veterans Day not only recognizes the sacrifice of the veteran, but "also the families," says Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont.

"You know, we oftentimes forget about how important families are and spouses and kids, and they sacrifice, too, a lot of missed birthdays, a lot of missed anniversaries," he told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"But you know, the weight and the angst of it. But I just want to say on Veterans Day, not only thank you for serving, all veterans out there, but thanks for the families, too."

Zinke also touched on President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks so far, telling Newsmax that it's a great lineup.

"And he's taking his time. You know, he took some criticism for Elon Musk. And I got to tell you, Elon Musk is one of the most innovative leaders of this country on business. And to have advice from innovation, I'm all for it. Double thumbs up.

"But now the hard task of putting together the team and, you know, as a former secretary, you do work for the president but the guidance needs to be clear. I had the president sign an executive order that gave me the authority and gave the other appointees the authority. And we got a lot done.

"We got energy independence. We went from energy being held by foreign entities, and then we became energy dominant, and we fixed our parks and our national forests, when everyone said this couldn't be done.

"I'm an optimist, but he's very careful about who he's going to select.

"No doubt there's going to be, you know, a lot of talent in there. And we have about 100 days to get things done."

