Vernon Jones to Newsmax: Georgia Runoff Opponent Doesn't Want America First

Georgia congressional candidate Vernon Jones, who is squaring off against GOP candidate Mike Collins in the state's runoff races, slammed his opponent on Newsmax as "part of the group that's colluding with Democrats and RINOs."

"They don't want the America first agenda," Jones, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Mike is anti-Donald Trump, but this is a pro-Donald Trump district. We're going to win this district."

Collins has been endorsed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and told Newsmax on Sunday he also supports America first policies, but Jones said his team has a good message and a strong team.

"We are fighting to secure our borders, and making sure we balance our budget," said Jones. "We're fighting for life. Every child deserves to be born. Those are basic messages that we're sending out that people are responding to and they like it.

"They know that I'm battle-tested. Trump-vetted and Trump-endorsed, and the liberals and the RINOs, their hair is on fire. Because we are going to take this election today and take back our country."

Jones on Tuesday also spoke out against the protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices who would vote against keeping the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion, insisting that the federal laws should be enforced and the protesters should not encourage violence or attack anyone on the court, but "that's what liberals do."

"They have no regard for the law," said Jones. "You have liberal congressmen who encourage this type of activity. They did it when I was campaigning across this country for President Trump. I went under attack."

Jones also discussed his past as a Democrat, insisting on the show that he didn't leave the party, but it left him because of all its policies that he would not support.

"You know Ronald Reagan was a former Democrat; our former governor was a Democrat, and so was Donald Trump," said Jones. "It looks like we need some Democrats, some former Democrats I should say, to turn this country around and be American first, and that's where I stand. America first, making sure that we take care of our home."

