Fr. Pavone to Newsmax: Future Popes Can Lift My Defrocking at Any Time

Father Frank Pavone made international headlines this week for being defrocked by the Vatican for allegedly demonstrating "persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop" and promoting "blasphemous communications on social media."

The fallout of the defrocking, or laicization within the Catholic church, has been somewhat difficult for Pavone to process.

At the same time, Pavone wants everyone to know this consequence has essentially been in the making since the onset of the new century.

"This is a 21-year-story" of the Vatican not showing "openness and understanding" toward Pavone's beliefs, or his work as the national director of "Priests For Life," Pavone told Newsmax Wednesday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now."

"Millions of Catholics worldwide are solidly, solidly in our corner, and they still love the church, as do I," said Pavone.

There have been reports of Pavone's defrocking representing a lifetime punishment, but he says that isn't true.

As one prime example, Pavone noted how Roe v. Wade was part of U.S. law for 49 years, before the Supreme Court overturned it in June.

In other words, there's no in-perpetuity ruling that says the pro-life priest cannot return to the good graces of the Vatican someday, especially when Pavone feels it was "an unjust decision."

Pope Francis can overrule the defrocking at any time, "and if he doesn't, the next pope can," said Pavone, a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Pavone doesn't see himself as a rebel or rabble-rouser with the Vatican.

That said, "any reform movement in the church is going to get pushback," explained Pavone, while adding, "I respect authority, but I don't respect the abuse of authority."

Once the media attention given to the defrocking tapers off, there'll still be plenty of chances to celebrate "the protection of children" with Priests For Life, said Pavone.

"Let's continue doing the good mission," said Pavone, whose daily objective of saving the unborn, healing hearts, and promoting the virtues of pro-life beliefs remain unchanged.

"We want to stay united with each other and the church," added Pavone.

