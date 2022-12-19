Fr. Patalinghug to Newsmax: Pavone Defrocking Not 'Blasphemy'

Father Leo Patalinghug, an award-winning chef, radio/TV host, and found of PlaterGrace.com, is relying on prayer and understanding to guide him through the Vatican's controversial decision — at the behest of Pope Francis — to defrock conservative voice and former Father Frank Pavone, a supporter of former President Donald Trump who had been characterized as "the most vocal Catholic priest in America for the pro-life movement."

"[The defrocking decision] is pretty challenging, but we can't jump to conclusions on this," Patalinghug told Newsmax on Monday while appearing on "John Bachman Now."

During times of dispute and rising tensions between parties, Patalinghug said it's best to let things play out in a calm and "measured" manner, knowing everything which happens is "all part of God's plan."

Especially when there have been "ambiguous reports" of what led to Pavone's punishment from the Vatican, added Patalinghug.

Regardless of Pavone's fate, Patalinghug said the church's "mission to 100% be an institution that protects [the sanctity] of life will always be with us."

Patalinghug's prayers for the dispute between Pavone and Pope Francis still come with some unanswered questions, including, What takes place next without a formal appeal process for Pavone?

"The term 'blasphemy' is typically connected to [criticizing] God, but I don't see it here" in Pavone's case, said Patalinghug. "The cancel culture exists in this world because the church is made up of humans who make mistakes."

Patalinghug said this "disagreement" does not qualify as "hate speech, even though [some] people are taking it as such."

And that could ultimately be a good thing in of leading to a resolution between Pope Francis and Pavone, added Patalinghug.

The mission is "to protect the unity of the church, and the deposit of faith — for what we know is true," said Patalinghug, while reiterating that prayer, understanding, and patience will hopefully shed light on the controversy.

