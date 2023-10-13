Rep. Van Orden to Newsmax: 'We Will Find' Terrorists

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Friday that the United States will not back down if terrorists harms an American.

"We have to understand if there are people out there that are targeting American citizens that it doesn't matter how long it will take, we will find them," Van Orden, a former U.S. Navy SEAL, said on "American Agenda."

"It took 10 years to find Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan, and a good friend of mine is responsible for removing him from the battle space with the rifle. So, I'm telling you right now, anybody listening to this that is planning on targeting American citizens, you will never have a peaceful night's sleep again."

Van Orden's comments follow a call earlier this week from terrorist organization Hamas co-founder and chief Khaled Meshaal for Friday to be an "International Day of Jihad" against Jewish people around the world in retaliation for Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip after last week's Hamas terrorist attacks.

The attacks killed more than 1,300 Israelis and more than 100 others were taken as hostages, including some Americans, Reuters reported Wednesday.

"[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday," Meshaal, who currently heads Hamas' diaspora office, said in a recorded statement sent to Reuters.

National Review reported Friday that a French language teacher was stabbed to death and two other people were wounded during an attack at a high school in Northern France.

The report said the 20-year-old suspect in the attack was "known for his ties to radical Islam" and reportedly shouted "Allah Akbar" during the attack.

The New York Post reported Thursday that Jewish schools around the world planned to close Friday due to the threat, and large cities including New York were put on high alert in case of any attacks.

Van Orden said that one of the pillars of his Congressional campaign was a promise to protect U.S. citizens as he did when he served the country, and that President Joe Biden has failed in handling foreign affairs and made the world a more dangerous place.

"The primary function of the United States military and the United States government writ large should be protecting our citizens," Van Orden said. "Unfortunately, we have seen due to some massive strategic blunders by the Biden administration over the last couple of years, the world becoming a much more dangerous place. Because when America is weak, the world is a dangerous place."

