Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Mayorkas Impeachment 'Most Obvious' for GOP

By    |   Saturday, 29 July 2023 06:29 PM EDT

Impeaching Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is the “most obvious” and “clear” action for Congress to take for his mishandling of the border, says Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.Y.

“I am asking this Congress to move forward, starting an impeachment inquiry on him,” Van Drew, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, Van Drew said during an appearance on “Saturday Agenda.”

“I think he's the most obvious example.” 

Van Drew said that Mayorkas lied during his testimony in front of the committee several times when he said the southern border is not open despite the millions of illegal migrants and illegal drugs flowing across the border.

“Despite his claims, we know what's going on there,” Van Drew said. “We know the borders are open. We know that there are “gotaways” which are individuals they don't even catch. We know there are people on the terrorist watch list that they did catch, but many escaped and some of them are really bad Individuals, bad actors.”

He said Mayorkas is also responsible for the fentanyl coming into the United States.

“We can thank Alejandro Mayorkas for that because he's just really done so much harm to the country,” he said.

Van Drew also said Mayorkas and the Biden administration are playing games by saying that illegal migrants are using the ports of entry more now, reducing the “chaos” along the border, but that the policy still allows people into the country’s interior without a way to keep track of them.

“It could seem like there's a little less [chaos] because you know what they're doing. They're just processing now at the ports of entry and just letting them straight in,” he said. “We never find out really where they're going, and it's basically catch and release.”

He said that he has asked Mayorkas to resign after lying to Congress time and time again about the border, but Mayorkas refuses to leave the job.

“Let's understand something. Illegal immigration is illegal,” he said. We're acting like its regular immigration. It's not. He has perjured himself in Congress, he has perjured himself in front of our committee, he has lied more times than you can count.”

Van Drew said he plans to ask for the impeachment process on him with an inquiry that sets up the possible removal from office.

“The inquiry sets up the actual impeachment,” he said. “This is really clear cut. He perjured [himself]. He lied.” 

Impeaching Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is the "most obvious" and "clear" action for Congress to take for his mishandling of the border.
