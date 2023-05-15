Vance to Newsmax: WH 'Sweeping' Border Crisis 'Under the Rug'

Ohio’s Republican Sen. J.D. Vance told Newsmax Monday that President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to sweep the border crisis “under the rug” by downplaying the number of illegal migrants coming across the border after Title 42 ended last week.

“The reason that so called crossings are down is because they're not even keeping track of it because they're so overwhelmed by the number of people coming across,” Vance said during “Rob Schmitt Tonight” Monday. “If you're not actually apprehending people, if you're not catching people as they're breaking the law, that doesn't mean that no law breaking is happening. It just means you're ignoring it and trying to sweep it under the rug, which is exactly what [Department of Homeland Security] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas and the Biden administration are doing.”

Over the weekend, both Biden and Mayorkas said the situation at the border after Title 42 ended last Thursday is better than the surge many predicted, with the number of reported illegals encountered by Customs and Border Protection agents dropping by around 50% from 10,000 last Wednesday to about 6,000 on Thursday and Friday when the health emergency deportation policy ended.

“We have to keep reminding people that this border crisis is about fentanyl coming into people's communities. It's killing people's children,” Vance said. “It's driving up housing costs for millions of American families because we have to find somewhere to house these millions of illegal immigrants that are coming into our country. So, this is the theft of the American dream, the destruction of American safety in our own communities, and Joe Biden and Mayorkas know exactly what they're doing.”

New York’s Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state is “at a breaking point” taking in illegal migrants that crossed the southern border, and that soon people may see tent cities for the homeless there as well as on the border.

“These Democrat leaders, the mayor and governor of New York have been mugged by reality,” he said. “You cannot continue to have millions of people flowing into this country without American citizens suffering some consequences.”

Vance said the fact that leaders in the Democratic cities are now wanting an end to the flood of illegal immigrants into their communities shows the lack of logic of Biden and Mayorkas.

“Let's compare the reality in New York with weddings being canceled and homeless veterans being kicked out of their lodging to make way for illegal aliens,” he said. “With Biden and Mayorkas saying that border crossings are down. If border crossings are down, we shouldn't be canceling the lodging for homeless vets in order to make room for illegal aliens. It doesn't add up.”

