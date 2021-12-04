Rep. Van Taylor to Newsmax: Administration 'Reckless' on Border COVID Spread

The Biden administration is rolling out its latest plans against COVID-19 at a time when it's still acting in a "reckless" manner and allowing thousands of illegal immigrants to come into the United States while carrying the disease, Rep. Van Taylor said on Newsmax Saturday.

"It's really shocking what's going on the southern border when you when you put it through the COVID lens," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"I was on the southern border just a few weeks ago, and It's the worst it's ever been. The month of October was the highest number of apprehensions we've ever had in the history of our country, the worst October in the history of America."

But President Joe Biden is "so blinded by his leftist policy drive" to open up the southern border, "almost nobody" is being tested before they enter the country, said Taylor.

"They're not vaccinating a single illegal alien crossing the border, and they haven't done it all year," said Taylor. "It's shocking how reckless this administration is when it comes to COVID and our southern border."

He also said Border Patrol told him an estimated one-quarter of the people coming into the country end up testing positive for COVID.

"Our southern border is an ongoing disaster," he said. "That open border policy is putting Americans at risk and it's really driving. COVID in our country."

Part of the issue is when immigrants are migrating from Central America's northern triangle countries on their way to the United States, they travel in crowded buses and are sleeping in small "stash houses" where they pass COVID to each other, said Taylor.

"Then, when they get to our border, the Border Patrol is putting them in these small facilities and they're infecting each other, and then and then the Biden administration is intentionally releasing them into the United States of America, COVID-positive people," he added. "There are no controls as far as COVID goes on our southern border. It's just shocking with the Biden administration."

Taylor also spoke out about the growth of inflation under the Biden administration.

"This administration is making it worse," he said.

"They are continuing to print money. They're printing $120 billion every single month. They are pushing packages that not only have trillions of dollars in new taxes but trillions of dollars in new spending and deficit spending and deficit spending is the way you cause inflation. They're printing too much money. They are spending too much money. This administration is making inflation worse for every single American."

