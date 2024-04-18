Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Border Crisis Should Motivate Voters

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax Thursday that she hopes the American public will be motivated to vote in response to the escalating issues along the border.

Van Duyne told "American Agenda" people will come out en masse and "start to actually vote, you know, Republican in November — and I would hope before that, because it's gotten terrible."

The House Ways and Means Committee member emphasized the widespread impact of border-related crimes, including sex trafficking and drug trafficking, across all communities.

"Every single community is a border community right now because of all of the crimes," she said.

"We're trying to do what we can at the House right now to force these bills through, to force the Biden administration to take this seriously, to start enforcing the laws, to put back onto the plate the programs that he stripped from the day that he got in office and start protecting our country and securing our border," Van Duyne said.

Van Duyne's remarks come in the wake of the swift dismissal of impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas by the Senate on Wednesday.

