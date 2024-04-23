Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Defund the Dept. of Education

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that one of the first places conservatives can fight back against federal school mandates is to "defund the Department of Education."

On Tuesday the Biden Administration implemented a new rule blocking blanket policies to prevent transgender students from using school bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

Van Duyne stated that part of the problem with accepting federal money is that it always comes with "ties attached."

"We are in a civil war right now because what you’re seeing under the Biden administration is an all-out farce trying to erase women trying to take our titles, trying to take our identity, trying to take any kind of scholarship we get," she said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

At least 11 states have adopted laws that prevent biological boys from using girls' and women’s bathrooms at public schools. Van Duyne continued, saying, "biological men are not women, and we should not be forced to have to pretend in some kind of fantasy that’s the case."

"Anyone who considers themselves a feminist needs to step up," she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com