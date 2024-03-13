Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Can Compel Hunter Biden's Testimony

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, said Wednesday that Hunter Biden could be compelled to testify before Congress in a public hearing amid the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the Biden family.

Speaking on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show," Van Duyne highlighted the recent developments concerning Biden's reluctance to participate in a public hearing.

"Yeah, you can," Van Duyne said when asked about compelling Biden's testimony. "I'm sure that's what Jim Jordan is going to do, and I'm sure you know [James] Comer is gonna do [it] and follow in his footsteps."

Addressing Biden's reluctance to testify, Van Duyne acknowledged his hesitation but maintained that he could be compelled to do so.

"Could he be compelled to do it? Yes. Will he be compelled to do it? He will," she said. "But you understand: He doesn't want to do it. Yeah, we call this bluff, and I'm proud."

Biden's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, declined the request for his client to testify in an open hearing before the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee in a letter to Comer, the committee's chair. Lowell criticized the request as a "blatant planned-for-media event" and described it as an attempt to "throw a Hail Mary pass after the game has ended."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

