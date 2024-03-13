×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: van duyne | hunter biden | comer | jordan

Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Can Compel Hunter Biden's Testimony

By    |   Wednesday, 13 March 2024 06:27 PM EDT

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, said Wednesday that Hunter Biden could be compelled to testify before Congress in a public hearing amid the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the Biden family.

Speaking on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show," Van Duyne highlighted the recent developments concerning Biden's reluctance to participate in a public hearing.

"Yeah, you can," Van Duyne said when asked about compelling Biden's testimony. "I'm sure that's what Jim Jordan is going to do, and I'm sure you know [James] Comer is gonna do [it] and follow in his footsteps."

Addressing Biden's reluctance to testify, Van Duyne acknowledged his hesitation but maintained that he could be compelled to do so.

"Could he be compelled to do it? Yes. Will he be compelled to do it? He will," she said. "But you understand: He doesn't want to do it. Yeah, we call this bluff, and I'm proud."

Biden's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, declined the request for his client to testify in an open hearing before the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee in a letter to Comer, the committee's chair. Lowell criticized the request as a "blatant planned-for-media event" and described it as an attempt to "throw a Hail Mary pass after the game has ended."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, said Wednesday that Hunter Biden could be compelled to testify before Congress in a public hearing amid the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the Biden family.
van duyne, hunter biden, comer, jordan
259
2024-27-13
Wednesday, 13 March 2024 06:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved