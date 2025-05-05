Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Tax Talks 'Have to Be Had'

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax that debate in Congress on the SALT tax cap is a notable factor behind the eventual approval of the new tax and spending bill.

Van Duyne told "Newsline" that negotiations on the state and local tax deduction, or SALT, cap included in the process are important.

"When you look at what they're doing around the country, you've got a lot of red states that are trying to stick up for their constituents. However, these are conversations that have to be had," Van Duyne said.

She said it's too early to tell how the SALT debate will end, but everyone in the country will be affected.

"So when we look at the SALT caps, folks in New York are looking at, they want to be able to reduce that cap," she said.

But Van Duyne said there's always another side to the story when it comes to taxes. "People in Texas are saying why should we have to pay, make up for the funds that the state of New York is taking and siphoning off of their constituents? Why should we have to make up for that?"

The SALT deduction is a provision in the tax code that people who itemize deductions can use to further reduce their federal tax based on how much they paid in state and local taxes, but with a cap.

Van Duyne said the big picture is that at least every Republican is aware of the consequences of not reaching agreement on the legislation.

"The rest of the GOP conference understands that without passing this one big, beautiful bill, that we're going to have the highest tax increase in our nation's history if we don't get some of these things passed," the lawmaker said.

Van Duyne said House Republicans are working together on the legislation, even though at times it may appear like they're not. "These are some of the most thoughtful, thoughtful discussions that I've had since we have been in Congress, and I think it's necessary."

She predicted that Congress would act to help Americans "to move forward" and to "extend the tax cuts."

