Van Duyne: College Campuses Hostile to Conservatives

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, on Saturday voiced apprehension over hostile climates tht some conservative students are facing on college campuses, arguing on Newsmax TV's "Saturday Agenda" that the rise of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs has led to the stifling of conservative viewpoints and the imposition of consequences on students who do not adhere to certain linguistic norms.

"What you're seeing is punishment to conservative students, not only in the form of grades but actually with threats of being kicked out if they don't use the same right pronouns," she said.

"But you have seen this growing over time and these DEI programs are being pushed down from the board of trustees, who many times are CEOs of large corporations that have already gone woke. Go woke, go broke, we've seen it happen last year, but that's what's happening at these universities. And you need to hold the board of trustees prioritizing and rewarding this type of behavior, you have to hold them responsible," she added.

It's a privilege for these schools "to have tax-exempt status and to also get federal funding," she said.

"They enjoy that because they are supposed to be adding a value to the United States and to the citizens, and here they are supposed to be teaching people to be self-sustaining, not to be hateful, not to hate the American way, not to be destructive, and not to have death threats, to be sympathizers and excusers of terrorist activity, which is what we see being taught on these campuses."

Van Duyne said universities should focus on instilling values such as self-sufficiency, patriotism, and rejecting harmful ideologies rather than promoting hate, destructive behavior, or sympathies for terrorist activities.

The Texas lawmaker proposed taking action to address the situation and encouraged employers to identify students with such ideologies and avoid hiring them. She also urged individuals and organizations to reconsider providing financial support to these universities through donations.

"But we could also do something else," she said. "Right now, it is a privilege for these schools to have tax-exempt status and also to get federal funding. We need to stop that. The whole purpose of that and it's a privilege, it's not a right at these universities. They enjoy that because we can do something about it. And if you are looking to hire some of these students, find out, identify who they are and not do that, and anybody who's helping to fund these universities with dollars and donations. Stop it."

