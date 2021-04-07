Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax TV: State AG Sued Biden Admin. for Border Security

Texas Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne said that her state is doing something about border security even if the Biden administration isn’t.

“Right now,” she said told Newsmax TV's “The Chris Salcedo Show," “one of the things that we're trying to do is enforce Title 42. You know, I, along with a number of my Texas congressional representatives, sent a letter to Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General urging him to sue the administration for not following their own laws, which was Title 42, which would have prevented the COVID-19 spread at the border and into our country.”

Title 42 is a Trump administration policy which relies on a 1944 public health statute to indefinitely close the border to “nonessential” travel, as necessary to limit the spread of the coronavirus, reports govinfo.gov.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday once again filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, claiming its policies “have illegally & constitutionally made it impossible to arrest & detain dangerous illegal aliens.”

The Biden administration wants to have the US southern border open and “the economy across the country shut down at the same time that they're having these COVID super spreader events,” she said.

She recently personally inspected border facilities and found that “none of 5700 kids that we looked at, none of them had been tested for COVID, and yet they are sending them by bus loads and by plane loads to a city near you and you can't have it both ways.”

