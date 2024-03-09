Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Biden the 'Divider in Chief'

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, criticized President Biden's Thursday State of the Union address, calling him the "divider in chief" and likening him to "an angry drunk uncle at Thanksgiving."

"He came across to me as an angry drunk uncle at Thanksgiving, picking a fight with everybody," Van Duyne told Newsmax's “Saturday Report."

"All he did was scream the entire time. It was not a unifying speech."

Van Duyne accused Biden of delivering a "stump speech" and avoiding discussion of key issues facing the nation. "It wasn't a speech talking about the state of our union, about the strength of our country, about his plan moving forward in the future," she said.

"Instead, it was like almost being in the Oprah Winfrey [show] audience where- you're gonna get a check, and you're gonna get a check, and you're gonna get a check."

Biden's speech, according to the House Ways and Means Committee member, failed to address the concerns of many Americans. "He didn't talk about all those things," she said. "Instead, he's buying votes with cash he does not have."

Van Duyne expressed frustration with Biden's failure to address issues such as drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and the crisis at the border. "He can't hide the fact that his policies have led to some of the worst atrocities in our country," she said.

"We were very frustrated sitting in that gallery on the House floor, listening to that speech because it was nothing but a speech again," Van Duyne added. "It was a lecture."

Van Duyne also criticized Biden's proposal to forgive student loan debt. "He's promising he's gonna strip debt from people who owe money for college degrees," she said. "But unfortunately, he's not erasing debt. He's simply spreading it out to those of us who didn't take out that debt."

