Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden Spending Bill Means 'Pay More, Get Less'

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Saturday that President Joe Biden's massive climate and social spending bill will severely hurt the economy as Americans "pay more, get less."

During his latest "Saturday Agenda" appearance, the Democrat-turned-Republican called out the legislation's controversial official name — the Inflation Reduction Act — as leading to "just the opposite" result.

"This is an inflation, taxation, recession creation act," Van Drew said of the bill, adding that "it's going to hurt the middle class, working people."

"We're going to force more companies to go overseas and to other areas just at a time when we're trying to increase our supply chain and do better in America," he continued.

Van Drew specifically turned his sights to the approved expansion of the Internal Revenue Service, which includes billions more in funding that will likely double the agency's size.

"We're going to have 87,000 new IRS agents. Just to put that in perspective, there's no NFL stadium that has the seating room to seat that many people," the congressman stated. "So hypothetically, if you wanted to sit down ... there's just about nowhere you could do it."

He emphasized that the expansion will predominantly target middle-class people: "It's going to be you and me. It's going to be working people who are breaking their backs."

"This whole thing is part election gimmicks, part revenue raisers, part woke climate policies. It's everything that's wrong," Van Drew proclaimed. "Three-quarters of $1 trillion we're spending more. What do you think spending that kind of money is going to do?"

