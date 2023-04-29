Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Impeach 'Crooked' Biden

President Joe Biden should be impeached with what he and his "crooked family" have done, says Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.Y.

"Joe Biden's son can't even obey the laws that his father wants him to put in dealing with guns and Second Amendment rights," Van Drew said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"Anybody else would be in a lot of trouble; the misdemeanors he has, the tax evasion he has, the corporations that were set up where money was laundered not to one, not to three, not to even nine, but 12 different Biden family members getting money from communist China and not only communist China, the energy companies that are there, but also getting money from Ukraine and other areas and some countries that are even worse," he added.

The House Oversight Committee's probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings will show even more "crooked stuff," said Van Drew.

"This whole family is involved dealing with bad entities, and you have to wonder ... what's so important when President Biden is making decisions about America that constantly seem like it's hurting America. Is he serving America or is he serving China and other countries?" asked Van Drew.

The whistleblower who told House Republicans she has information that suggests the Biden administration could be mishandling the federal investigation into Hunter Biden needs to be protected, added Van Drew.

"The whistleblower is chock-full of information and we have to make sure she’s protected,” he told Newsmax.

“We’ve really got to get all the information out there. We've got to reveal it, then we've got to pursue it. Impeachment ... has to be looked at. This is really serious business. Taking money from enemies, spreading it to illegal corporations, engaging in other illegal activities, dealing with guns, and tax evasion are all intertwined. This is all really complicated, and this is really bad."

