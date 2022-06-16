Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Hearings 'General Hospital' on Steroids

Americans are focused on inflation, crime, gas prices, and much more than the committee hearings concerning the events of Jan. 6, 2021, but the Democrats are holding hearings that are like "General Hospital" on steroids to make former President Donald Trump look bad while getting people to lose focus on the serious issues facing the nation, Rep. Jeff Van Drew said on Newsmax on Thursday.

"They're putting on a television production," the New Jersey Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "This is not a real commission where you have Republicans, real Republicans, and real Democrats on there to debate the issue, to discuss it, to explore it."

There are many questions still going that won't be answered, including why some people have been arrested but others haven't, said Van Drew.

"They're never going to be answered because this is a made-for-TV production," he said. "This is 'General Hospital' on steroids. This is nothing real and it's nothing productive. At the end of the day, let's fix our country. Let America be strong again and they've got to stop doing this stuff, which is completely partisan."

Van Drew also discussed the proposed bipartisan gun control legislation, saying that he agrees that the nation's schools must be made safer.

"I have safer schools legislation where what happened would have never, ever happened," he said. "I have legislation that really would cover a broad spectrum of areas. We don't need to take more gun rights away. If you take guns from the honest good people, by and large, the criminals and the people that have mental insufficiencies and other problems are still going to get hold of them."

