Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Need Action on Impeachment

In an interview on Newsmax, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., expressed frustration over inaction in Washington and called for decisive measures. Van Drew called for elected officials to fulfill their promises.

"This is what very much irritates the electorate, the people who vote, the people who break their backs working this country just to get along. They're tired of it, and they do want action. And they do want us to say what we mean and to do what we said," Van Drew said.

Acknowledging the challenges in the political landscape, Van Drew revealed his past call for the impeachment of President Joe Biden, expressing disappointment in the lack of progress: "I asked actually for an impeachment of Joe Biden almost a year ago at this point, and we still haven't got it done."

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Van Drew discussed the impeachment inquiry and stressed the need for a meaningful decision by Congress. He contrasted the current proceedings with past Democratic actions, stating, "When you talk about, you know, two levels of justice here, the Democrats didn't do that. They didn't have an inquiry. When they did an inquiry, they didn't care about having a vote in Congress."

Van Drew addressed the challenges faced by Republicans, noting opposition from various quarters: "In all fairness, ... everything is against us. The media, by and large, is against us. The educational system is against us. Large corporations are against us. Just every level."

Despite the perceived uphill battle, Van Drew maintained optimism about the potential for positive change: "You see that we're fighting an uphill battle. But it's worth fighting, and we can win. And we can really improve the electorate if we do the right thing."

The House of Representatives is set to vote Wednesday evening on whether to authorize an impreachment inquiry before embarking on a three-week holiday break starting Thursday. House Speaker Mike Johnson voiced assurance in its passage within the chamber, where Republicans hold a narrow 221-213 majority, Reuters reported.

Republicans in the House allege that President Joe Biden and his family unlawfully profited from decisions made by the elder Biden during his vice presidency from 2009 to 2017. Their investigation centers specifically on Hunter Biden's business engagements.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

