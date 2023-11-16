Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden Scandals 'Bigger Than Nixon'

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax Thursday that the scandals facing President Joe Biden and his family are "bigger" than those faced by disgraced former President Richard Nixon in the 1970s that led him to resign from office.

"In all honesty, this is bigger than anything Richard Nixon ever did, and that wasn't good," Van Drew said during "Newsline" Thursday. "But this is bigger than that. This is basically getting special favors to companies, to countries, not countries that are necessarily favorites of ours, and to corrupt individuals."

Van Drew said that the evidence shows Biden's son, Hunter, getting money from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma although he didn't appear to know anything about energy, money from selling artwork to anonymous donors, and getting millions in loans from his attorney to repay what he owed the Internal Revenue Service for taxes.

"Hunter Biden suddenly has become an energy expert. Not really," Van Drew said, "and was making millions from the Ukrainian company known as Burisma, and then his father helped the company out by getting rid of [Viktor] Shokin, who was the prosecutor in Ukraine who was going after this company for corruption.

"His brother, [James Biden] gets money from a company that was defaulting and going bankrupt, and in their bankruptcy papers, saying that they were buying the Biden name. It's obvious that there was influence peddling at every level, and God knows there's probably a whole lot more."

He said that if he were representing Hunter Biden, he would try everything he could to prevent testimony in front of Congress as subpoenaed earlier this month.

The Associated Press reported Nov. 8 that House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., issued subpoenas to both Hunter and James Biden to appear before the committee.

The move is part of a Republican-led impeachment inquiry for Biden.

"I got to tell you if I was his attorney, I would do everything possible to avoid him appearing before the [House] committee because he's got lots of issues," he said. "He's got lots of problems, and lots of vulnerability. There was so much swirling around the entire Biden family, with then-vice president, now president, Biden, his son, his brother.

"Fake accounts, checks coming into accounts and then immediately being passed on to another corporation or family member. We know there are real issues there."

