Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: AG Garland a 'Failure'

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax Saturday that Attorney General Merrick Garland has been a “failure” running the Department of Justice under President Joe Biden.

“Merrick Garland, thank God, did not become a U.S. Supreme Court justice, would have a better job working for the [Democratic National Committee,]” Van Drew said during “Saturday Agenda.” “He’s purely political. He pretends that he is not. He didn’t help the Supreme Court justices out when they were in danger and they were having people in front of their house, some of whom were dangerous.”

Van Drew said that he also failed to find out where the leak from the high court’s Dobbs ruling came from before the decision, which reversed 1973’s Roe v. Wade which made abortion nationally legal.

“Just about everything he has done has been a failure or no help, or no real substantive answer when he is asked questions that require substantive answers,” he said. “[Garland] just doesn’t have them.”

Van Drew said that instead, Garland chose to persecute parents at school board meetings that were upset with the things their children were being taught in public schools.

“Just about everything we consider ‘wrong’ this man has proved he is capable of doing,” he said. “Thank God he didn’t become a Supreme Court justice.”

Van Drew said that he is amazed not just by Garland’s failings, but the constant failures of other cabinet members in the Biden administration like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“I have never seen a group like this that this president has surrounded himself with,” he said. “Whether it’s Buttigieg with transportation issues, [he] doesn’t really give you good answers, and gets nothing done. Mayorkas, he just lies and gets nothing done about the open borders.”

Van Drew said there should be bipartisan support to close the southern border due to the influx of not only record numbers of illegal migrants, but the flow of the deadly drug fentanyl brought over by cartels.

“We should have a bipartisan response [to fentanyl], but we don’t,” he said. “They pretend they care. Democrats don’t want to do anything here or else they would make sure that our borders were solid, that they were closed, that we built the wall, that we had the technology we needed, that we were taking care of the security forces that are there.”

