Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Democrats 'Destroying Our Country'

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax Monday that the current version of the Democratic Party is “destroying our country.”

“We are destroying the nation we know and love,” Van Drew, a former Democrat who switched parties prior to the 2020 election, said during “Cortes & Pelligrino” Monday. “Immigration is a fine thing. Legal immigration, but they're bringing in tens of thousands of people who have disease, who are involved with drugs, some of them have all types of issues, problems, and challenges that we just can't afford to take care of in this country anymore, and I feel like standing up, and sometimes I do in Congress, on the floor, and saying ‘stop it! Stop destroying this America.’”

Van Drew said the administration of Joe Biden will go down as “the worst in history” because of the way he has handled things in the short eight months he has been in the Oval Office, especially the crisis at the southern border that has seen record numbers of illegal migrants surge across.

“It really doesn't seem like the administration wants to focus on it,” he said. “Obviously Camilla hasn't been to the border and Joe Biden— We don't think he's ever been to the border. Obviously there's no action being taken, and every time they get a chance they find a distraction. So, what's it going to take?”

Van Drew said that he, and others in Congress, have obvious solutions, including building the wall that former President Donald Trump started work on to physically secure the border, until Biden took office and, by executive order, halted construction.

“(Democrats) don't believe in this American freedom, this America of capitalism,” he said. “What's going to have to happen is we are going to have to have a stronger, better, new Congress, and a new Senate with a new majority that is literally going to fight back, and people who will fight for our Americanism, fight for our national exceptionalism, fight for the ‘shining city on the hill.’”

Van Drew said Biden is “ignoring the law” by his executive order actions and is hurting the nation overall.

“He's not changing the law, he is ignoring the law. He doesn't believe in the rule of law,” he said. “This administration doesn't believe in the rule of law, which is why I say it is the worst administration in the history of this great nation. It's unbelievable what they're doing. It's disgusting. It's hurtful, and it's going to create a great deal of damage for our nation.”

Although he was a Democrat for many years, Van Drew said the Democratic Party “left him,” and he has always had a more conservative mindset.

“Keep in mind that I was what was a ‘blue dog Democrat,’ keep in mind (Former President) Ronald Reagan was a Democrat,” he said. “The party didn't, you know, just change overnight, but it changed pretty quickly, and the bottom line is that I didn't leave the party, the party left me. I am proud to be a Republican. I've always been a conservative, and there just is no room for moderates or conservatives in this modern-day Democratic Party. They are destroying our country.”

