Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Focus on Health of the Community, Not Demonizing Guns

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax, in light of recent comments from President Joe Biden following a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that the issue at hand should be focusing on the health of one's community, not the demonization of firearms.

Speaking in regard to a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Waltz told "Spicer & Co.," during his appearance, "I have some real ideas here. Let's stop making masculinity toxic. Let's, you know, focus on the family and the family unit. Let's focus on fatherhood ... And I think for teenagers particularly, let's get back to national service." The congressman adds that doesn't have to mean service in the military, but service rather to one's community, be it in the "Peace Corps" or some other facet where once can learn "discipline" and "leadership."

According to ABC News, on Monday, prior to a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, President Biden said, "the Second Amendment was never absolute. You couldn't buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed. You couldn't go out and buy a lot of weapons."

"I think things have gotten so bad," Biden added, "that everybody's getting more rational, at least that's my hope."

Despite the president's comments on the Second Amendment, Waltz sees the mass shootings as part of a "deep-rooted issue."

"This is not something to be emulated," Waltz says. "I think we have a crisis in parenting; we have a crisis and fatherhood; we have a crisis in mental health. I mean, there are some much deeper rooted issues that the president of the United States should be bringing people together [on] to address that we as communities, as neighbors, as school districts, should be addressing and dealing with."

Namely, Waltz points out, "what is making these kids want to go into a classroom and slaughter 8, 9, 10-year-old children, and that's what the president should be focused on."

