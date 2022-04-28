Rep. Buck: GOP 'Cavalry' Can Save Border If They Sweep Midterms

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., didn't mince words when discussing the actions of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas regarding conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Earlier Thursday on Capitol Hill, Buck said Mayorkas had committed "treason" and warranted impeachment consideration.

And later on Newsmax, Buck doubled down on Mayorkas' apparent indifference to the skyrocketing number of illegal crossings at the southern border.

"My constituents believe [Mayorkas] should be impeached. It should be based on the fact that he has committed treason. My constituents, and many other Americans in this country, are very concerned ... that [Mayorkas] has let millions of [immigrants pour into the U.S. illegally]," Buck told "Spicer & Co." co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

"You have an amnesty program, and you completely bypass the legal system that we have for immigration. It is unbelievable that [Mayorkas] would combine those two things ... in a [public] hearing."

Buck might have been referencing the Biden administration's latest plan to empower asylum officers to rule on migrants' asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The new White House executive order, which is slated to take effect on May 31, effectively bypasses immigration judges who have been legally appointed and transfers the power of determining asylum status to asylum officers.

On Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, announced a lawsuit against the above White House order, asserting that the Biden administration has violated the U.S. Constitution's Appointments clause, which seemingly clarifies the status of asylum officers as mere members of the "general civil services" workforce in the U.S.

If Republicans take back the House and Senate in the November midterm elections, Buck said, "Hopefully, we can use that power on the first day [of the congressional session in January 2023], to try and slow down immigration. All we can do [now] is message, and talk about the terrible things that are going on at the border.

"We also need to make sure that Americans know 'the cavalry is on the way.' We're trying to gather the troops together and win this election, and make sure we're dealing with [immigration] in the future."

Buck then explored a potential root source for the Democrats' political angst.

"The Democrats have undone every great measure that President Trump put in place, [designed] to stop all the outrageous activity that's taking place at the border," he said.

When analyzing the work of the Biden administration, be it immigration orders, the economy, 40-year-high inflation, mask mandates, requesting the FBI investigate active parents at school board meetings, or creating a "disinformation" task force to monitor speech in this country, Buck said the Democrats aren't fooling informed Americans.

"The idea that government is going to decide what is 'good' speech and what is 'bad' speech ... this is clearly an effort to stifle free speech in America. And it has backfired on [the Democrats] in the past," Buck said.

"The American citizens are fed up with this administration's attempts to regulate speech in this country."

Buck is seeking reelection this year in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, according to Ballotpedia.

Paxton is seeking reelection as Texas attorney general. He faces George P. Bush in Texas' May 24 Republican primary runoff.

The general election is on Nov. 8.

