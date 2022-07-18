Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: Mexico Giving Only 'Lip Service' to Helping US With Border Crisis

From the perspective of Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, it's difficult to defend the chaos at America's southern border when only one political party cares about limiting the onslaught of illegal crossings — including a record flow of more than 207,000 migrants in June alone.

The same holds true when just one of the countries sharing the United States-Mexico border frets about the daily bouts with human traffickers, drug runners, and those people with violent criminal backgrounds from far-away countries.

When asked if Mexico was helping U.S. Border Patrol agents on the flow of migrants at the border, McCaul glumly answered, "No, not at all."

"[Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador] has provided lip service" to this problem, McCaul told Newsmax Monday night, while appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

McCaul then added that Obrador's "laissez-faire" approach to border control has become a real boon for one just group: drug cartels controlling the border.

And by rescinding the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy, the Biden administration "has become complicit with the biggest human trafficking crisis in our lifetime, and the biggest drug problem we've ever seen," says McCaul, who represents Texas' congressional 10th District, which covers the land area between Austin and Houston.

Here's another reason for Mexico's border indifference, according to McCaul: That country's economy is expanding now.

"So, it's in President Obrador's interest not to see violence [at the border], but profit coming out of this exploitation of migrants," says McCaul.

The sheer number of illegal crossings at the border may be staggering, but McCaul says there's a greater worry with the quality of individuals flowing into the country.

"What's frightening to me is ... the number of [names on the U.S. Terror Watch list crossing the border] is increasing," says McCaul. That alone "has become a major national security issue."

When asked about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shipping busloads of migrants to Washington D.C., McCaul acknowledged how more people in Congress — especially the Democrats who never make trips to the southern border — need to understand the hard truths:

Approximately 3 million illegal crossings since the onset of President Joe Biden taking over the White House (January 2021), and fentanyl becoming the largest cause of death for Americans, ages 18-45.

"This shouldn't be a partisan issue, but it has become one, since this administration has failed to address this crisis," says McCaul, while adding that governors in southern states need "more tools" to effectively manage the migrant overflow.

"I wish this was a bipartisan effort ... but [the Democrats] have hijacked this issue" long enough, says McCaul.

