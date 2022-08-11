John Bolton to Newsmax: Glad for Incompetent Iranian Plot

John Bolton, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and onetime White House national security adviser (for then-President Donald Trump), didn't mind taking a victory lap on Newsmax Thursday night, following reports of Iran plotting — and subsequently botching — an assassination coup against him.

"I'm glad the Iranians turned out to be incompetent" with the plot, said Bolton during his appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Bolton also credited the FBI for its stealth work in thwarting Iran's bounty plan against him, along with similar threats made against former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"The government of Iran is threatening to kill Americans on American soil. It's just not former government employees. It's also average citizens who disagree" with Tehran leadership, said Bolton, while alluding to Iran's long history of targeting foreign adversaries.

Iran is one of four countries featured on the State Department's "Sponsors of Terror" listing, along with Cuba, Syria and North Korea; and yet, the Biden administration still seems eager to revive the Iran Nuclear Deal (or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) with Tehran, he said.

The Biden administration "has continued to show weakness all along," said Bolton, while criticizing the White House for "compartmentalizing" its dealings with Iran — in terms of trying to separate "terrorism" status from the threat of Iran being armed with a fully functioning nuclear weapon.

"But that's not how they do it in Tehran," says Bolton, while saying that, from Iran's perspective, terrorism efforts and nuclear intimidation are "two sides of the same coin."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!