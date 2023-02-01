W.Va. AG Morrisey to Newsmax: Fentanyl 'Slaughtering Our Kids'

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the United States has a chance of mitigating the fentanyl crisis now that Republicans control the House chamber.

Morrisey said House Republicans are genuinely serious about fighting back against America's leading cause of death among citizens aged 18-46; and it all starts with the agenda leadership of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

By contrast, Morrisey doesn't have much faith in the Biden administration solving — or even acknowledging — our nation's opioid problem.

"We all know [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas has been a disaster," Morrisey told Newsmax Wednesday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

Morrisey's criticism of President Joe Biden and Mayorkas' unwillingness to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, either through curbing the overflow of migrants entering the country (more than 5 million unlawful crossings since January 2021) or stopping cartels from rampant human trafficking at the border — have been well-documented on Newsmax.

But Morrisey said there's another person to blame for the southern border mess: secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"He's not engaging the Chinese" government, in terms of getting tough against the mass distribution of fentanyl from China to Mexico to the U.S., Morrisey said of Blinken. "Let's bring Blinken in to testify as well. This is a serious issue."

The Drug Enforcement Administration reportedly seized more than 50.6 million fentanyl-laced pills in 2022, along with 10,000 tons of fentanyl powder across the country.

In all, the agency has taken possession of more than 379 million fentanyl doses through the years — which would be enough to kill every American citizen, according to DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

And yet, Morrisey estimates that half the country isn't aware of the opioid crisis, since the left-leaning news networks are largely ignoring the issue.

This crisis is "slaughtering our kids," said Morrisey.

The northern border could soon become a haven for drug smuggling, now that the Canadian province of British Columbia has decriminalized potent drugs such as fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, ecstasy, meth, and heroin.

"I can't speak to what's motivating them" for being so lax on potent drugs, said Morrisey. But by going down this path, "all you're going to do is dramatically expand the number of people who get addicted, and who ultimately get killed from this."

Morrisey continued: Canada is "being wrongheaded for a number of reasons, because these are really dangerous drugs. ... I get very deeply concerned about this, and the body bags will start piling up" at an alarming rate.

