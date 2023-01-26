Rep. Roy to Newsmax: Border Bill Would Stop 'Flow' of Migrant Crossings

With House Republicans controlling the majority in Congress, there's been a renewed push from Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, to advance the Border Safety and Security Act, which would "suspend the entry of any non-U.S. nationals (aliens under federal law) without valid entry documents during any period when the Department of Homeland Security cannot detain such an individual or return the individual to a foreign country contiguous to the United States."

The measure effectively could end the catch-and-release program in the United States.

"Let's hope so. Let's just take this in steps. Anyone paying attention in America" — with the possible exceptions of President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris, the congressman noted — "knows there's a massive crisis at the border," Roy told Newsmax Thursday evening while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Roy said the American people have had enough of the Biden administration tolerating an all-time record for illegal crossings, along with the cartels incurring minimal resistance with drug and human trafficking at the southern border.

"One major thing needs to change: stopping the flow," said Roy, repeating an expression he claimed makes certain House Republicans uneasy.

In his plan, which coincides with former President Donald Trump's "successful" border policies — including Title 42, a health order that prevented asylum-seekers from crossing the border due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Roy wants captured migrants to be detained "for the entirety of any claim" or to be turned away by U.S. officials and sent back into Mexico.

"This bill is a simple bill: Either detain or turn away," said Roy. "It would stop the flow [of migrants across the border], take away power from the cartels, and actually empower the Border Patrol to stop the got-aways and the fentanyl that's flowing into the country, and killing us."

