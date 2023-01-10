Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Toss Mayorkas for 'Dereliction'

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, joked that he had brought "a Newsmax exclusive" to the table Tuesday when the press-release announcement of his articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas nearly synced up with his pre-scheduled network appearance.

Fallon was quick to rattle off Mayorkas' track record as President Joe Biden's DHS secretary.

Counting the past 23-plus months, Fallon said that the United States has withstood more than 5 million illegal border crossings, with more than 160 countries unlawfully sending migrants to the southern border.

Fallon also said the DHS has ostensibly allowed more than 100 people from the federal government's Terror Watch List to enter the country, sometimes virtually unchecked.

Also, Fallon noted how U.S. data reported more than 200,000 illegal immigrants had previously breached the southern border over eight consecutive months.

"[Mayorkas] has lied to the American people, and he has lied to Congress, under oath. He's shown nothing more than a gross dereliction of duty, and it's time to throw him out of office," Fallon said on "John Bachman Now."

Fallon said Mayorkas went before Congress in 2021 and 2022 and said the "border was secure."

At the same time, Fallon noted that Mayorkas was also caught on an open microphone saying the border situation was actually unsustainable.

"So, he clearly knew the truth and willfully deceived Congress ... and by extension, the American people," said Fallon, a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Amid the articles of impeachment filing, Mayorkas has now been accused of committing high crimes and misdemeanors. Moving forward, the articles have been referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

Mayorkas also had an integral role in the so-called "Whipgate" incident from last year, when the Biden White House publicly excoriated a group of Border Patrol officials for allegedly using whips on migrants crossing the southern border — even though an internal report ruled that wasn't the case.

Also, the cartels, which specialize in human and drug trafficking at the southern border, are a major black mark on Mayorkas' tenure, said Fallon.

"We've got to hold Mayorkas to account. ... the drug cartels are terrorists," said Fallon, while adding the Border Patrol's relentless battles with the cartels are akin to "asymmetrical warfare."

In 2021, the U.S. reported more than 87,000 fentanyl deaths, with many of the lethal drugs pouring through the southern border.

And yet, "we have a president who doesn't even the guts" to acknowledge this crisis during this week's trip to Mexico, Fallon said.

