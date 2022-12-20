Brandon Judd to Newsmax: 'Lies' Won't Justify Title 42 Expiration

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, does not agree with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's assessment that the United States-Mexico border is under control.

Every border-related clip of Jean-Pierre talking with the White House press corps "is a deflection or lies," Judd told Newsmax on Tuesday while appearing on "American Agenda."

A clip that drew Judd's ire involved Jean-Pierre claiming that Title 8 — an extension of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, which modified the national origins quota system — would be able to compensate for the potential expiration of Title 42, a Trump-era health order that prevented asylum-seekers from crossing the southern border, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's not true" that Title 8 would cover for Title 42, said Judd. "[Those illegal immigrants] are being released into the United States."

In November, Border Patrol officials had 212,000 migrant encounters at the southern border. Judd estimated that 66,000 were sent back to Mexico under Title 42.

The rest were allowed to remain in the U.S. due to the loopholes of Title 8.

"And those people will never be heard from again, once their [immigration] court date comes up, and that's not going to be for several years," Judd said. "It's basically 'amnesty' until [the migrants] have to show up for their final court hearing."

Judd also said U.S. immigration officials have "released 3 million people into this country" since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021 — considerably higher than during the Trump administration.

"When you give [migrants] a free release into the United States, that is an open border, and the numbers bear that out," said Judd, while adding the Biden White House "continues to lie to the American people."

From Judd's perspective, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has "been doing the president's job. He's deploying [National Guard] forces to the border."

At the same time, Judd said every U.S. immigration official could simultaneously lock arms at the border — as a hopeful means of precluding migrants from crossing — and it still wouldn't stop "the flow of people being released" into America.

Judd said the National Guard troops "will be our eyes," but the southern border has already incurred "historic highs" with illegal crossings — at about 7,500 per day. When Title 42 expires, those numbers will "explode," said Judd.

At that point, Judd lamented how "the cartels will have complete control of our southern border."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!