Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Biden WH Never Had a Plan to Solve Border Crisis

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., said she has no expectations of the Biden administration coming up with measures to combat the recent surge of migrants illegally crossing the United States-Mexico border.

She also cannot envision the White House conceiving an alternative system to Title 42 — a Trump-era health order that prevented asylum-seekers from crossing the border, due to the COVID-19 pandemic — which is set to expire soon.

"To be honest, I don't think the Biden administration has ever had a plan, other than having an open border," Cammack told Newsmax Tuesday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

According to Cammack, the Biden administration tacitly endorses the problems taking place at the southern border. Otherwise, they'd be using every tool to solve something that — aligning with President Joe Biden taking office 22-plus months ago — has morphed into a "health crisis" and a "national security crisis."

Title 42 "was the last remaining tool that our Border Patrol workers had to handle the border," lamented Cammack, while adding that, without Title 42, the American people should expect to see the daily numbers of illegal crossings doubling or even tripling.

The Biden White House is "pushing these [Border Patrol protocols] to the max," said Cammack, while adding that, when a new Congress convenes in January, the Border Patrol workers will know the Republican-controlled House has "their backs."

As part of that process, Cammack can "absolutely" see Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas going through impeachment proceedings early in 2023.

On Mayorkas' next southern border visit, "I hope he sees that 12 miles of border land that doesn't have a single agent on the line," said Cammack. "Instead, they're babysitting [detained migrants] and filing paperwork. ... Why is that acceptable?"

But unlike previous congressional impeachment hearings, Cammack reiterated that nothing can be done until the House investigators conclude a thorough investigation into Mayorkas' practices as DHS secretary, including a possible violation of his oath of office.

"Without that investigation, [congressional Republicans] cannot get that impeachment through the House and the Senate," said Cammack. "We need to show to the American people ... that Mayorkas has been negligent."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!