Rep. Tony Gonzales to Newsmax: 'Enough Is Enough' With Fentanyl Deaths in US

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., are proposing a bill for the House and Senate which would bring felony murder charges to anyone suspected of contributing to a fentanyl-related death in America.

"Enough is enough. Fentanyl is killing our children across the country," Gonzales told Newsmax Tuesday evening, while appearing on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

From the perspectives of Gonzales and Rubio, Americans everywhere — regardless of political affiliation — should be outraged at the recent numbers emanating from the chaos at the United States-Mexico border:

204,000 border apprehensions for August alone.

Drug seizures involving roughly 2,200 pounds of fentanyl.

The fentanyl seizures having the reported capacity to kill approximately 1.5 million people.

"It's important we start adding teeth to our laws," says Gonzales, who says he represents 42% of the Texas border, and that politicians should be condemned for "not keeping the people of this country safe."

The Gonzales-Rubio proposal would address the "tail end" of fentanyl trafficking from Mexico to the U.S., acknowledges the Texas congressman. And future legislation should address China's role in shipping fentanyl to the West.

"There are so many facets to this fentanyl crisis," says Gonzales, while also saying there's a "Cold War" brewing between China and the U.S. "[The Chinese] are sending this poison to kill our children."

From a domestic standpoint, Gonzales expressed disappointment with a Bexar County, Texas sheriff apparently launching a probe into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, regarding last week's move to send approximately 50 illegal immigrants to the Massachusetts beach community of Martha's Vineyard.

It's a disappointment since Gonzales doesn't recall the same sheriff expressing much national outrage from a July incident in Bexar County, when 53 migrants died of heat suffocation inside a tractor-trailer.

At the time, Gonzales says even Democrat leaders in Texas figured that deadly incident would lead to more border-crisis recognition, among the Washington D.C. politicians.

"But guess what? [The Biden administration] still isn't paying attention to the southern border," says Gonzales.

