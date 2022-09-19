Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: 'Trafficker in Chief' Biden Aiding Border Cartels

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., finds it laughable that Democrats are asserting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis brought forth an "inhumane" treatment to immigrants last week, when the Republican governors sent approximately 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, before Democratic Gov. Charlie Baker quickly called in 125 National Guard members to oversee the migrant transfer to a military base at Cape Cod.

"The only thing that's 'inhumane' is the commander in chief is now the trafficker in chief," Cammack told Newsmax Monday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

Cammack referenced President Joe Biden's indifference to the chaos at the United States-Mexico border, where U.S. immigration officials have endured 17 consecutive months of at least 150,000 migrant encounters — all coming on the Biden administration's watch.

Cammack said the illegal immigrants must first pay the cartels on the Mexico side, then wear a wristband which designates "how much you are paying, and how much you owe."

After that, most migrants endure a treacherous crossing at the Rio Grande River entry pass; and if they safely traverse the river, Cammack described the "disgusting" reports of women being raped, or young children being sexually assaulted along the border.

"That's inhumane," interjected Cammack, while adding the Mexican "cartels are running the show" at the border.

Also, Cammack said the Biden administration is "completing the cycle of [human] trafficking" for the cartels by having an open-border policy.

"It's open season" for the cartels, said Cammack, while estimating the warlords control 40% of Mexico's vast countryside. "And that's something that should scare everyone, not just Americans."

Cammack, said Republicans need to take back the House in the November midterm elections.

And come January, Cammack pledged a House-controlled GOP would "fix" the border mess, by any legal means possible.

As for last week's Martha's Vineyard incident, which may have attracted more media attention to the problems at the southern border than previous months combined, given how it's a popular beach destination for liberals along the East Coast, Cammack said, "Within 24 hours [of the 50 migrants coming to the island], they had to call the National Guard. Give me a break!

"If the [Biden Administration] took the border crisis as seriously as the people of Martha's Vineyard, we wouldn't have a border crisis, because it wouldn't be tolerated," said Cammack, who oversees Florida's 3rd Congressional District, covering the state's central panhandle. "The folks on the island, they didn't tolerate it."

Cammack then said of the 5 million illegal immigrants who've crossed the southern border during the Biden administration, "they're [still] choosing to break the law."

