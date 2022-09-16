Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Martha's Vineyard Exposed Dems' Migrant Hypocrisy

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, says Democrats have always been privately indifferent about the chaos at the United States-Mexico border, or the treatment of migrants, but it took a "humanitarian crisis" at Martha's Vineyard to bring everything to public light.

"What a laughable thing [for Democrats] to say this is a 'humanitarian crisis.' Just incredible," Babin told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with host Bianca de la Garza.

On Friday, there were images and videos of approximately 50 migrants being transported from Martha's Vineyard — a beach destination in Massachusetts — to a military base in Cape Cod; and Democrat Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker called in 125 National Guard members to handle the transfer.

This entire Martha's Vineyard incident, Babin said, has everything to do with the Biden administration's "failed" policies with U.S. immigration.

"These Democrats ought to pick up the phone and call [President] Joe Biden, and demand he close the southern border," said Babin. "Because that's where this problem is emanating from."

Babin, the co-chair of the Border Security Caucus, ran down what he said are the ongoing problems at the border:

The border situation has been a $20 billion per year drain for the American taxpayer.

Eagle Pass, Texas, has 10,000 migrant encounters per week.

Billions of dollars' worth of lethal drugs, particularly fentanyl, are pouring into this nation from Mexico.

The drug cartels have a strong presence at the border.

More than 150,000 illegal immigrants have crossed into the U.S. for 17 consecutive months. "It's destroying our country," added Babin.

"And [Democrats] are complaining about 50 people coming into their midst [at Martha's Vineyard]?" Babin rhetorically asked, while adding what's happening at the southern border is "an all-out invasion, and the Democratic Party is responsible for it; and I think they're going to pay for it in November."

Republican leaders are doing all they can to spotlight the Democrats' border indifference, said Babin.

He also called out the Democrats' "transparent" border plan of allowing millions of migrants into the country, putting them on the path to U.S. citizenship, and then imploring these same people to vote Democrat in future elections.

Babin's assessment: "The problem is, we don't have many networks, like Newsmax, where people can see what's going on at the border, and see the hypocrisy of the Democratic Party. [The other networks] edit, they black it out, and they simply do not report the truth."

