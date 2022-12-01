Brandon Judd to Newsmax: Marshals Refusing DHS Border Order Set Up to Fail

Brandon Judd, the National Border Patrol Council president, has the backs of the United States air marshals who are reportedly rebelling against a Department of Homeland Security deployment order to the U.S.-Mexico border.

From Judd's perspective, the marshals' assignment refusal isn't a matter of insubordination. Rather, it's a case of being placed in a position to fail.

"First off, good for them. [The marshals] already recognize that they're not going to be effective down on the border," Judd told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

Judd said that Border Patrol officials apprehended more than 206,000 illegal immigrants at the border during November. However, roughly one-third of the captures involved any follow-up arrests or deportations from the Biden administration.

"You can line [border patrol agents and air marshals] at the border, have us holding hands, and the [DHS] will continue to release people into the United States," explained Judd, while adding he's happy to see the air marshals "pushing back" against a Biden White House that has largely ignored the problems at the southern border.

Judd remained perplexed by President Joe Biden's motivation for repealing the Title 42 health order at the border, which reportedly expires on Dec. 21.

The order was initially adopted by the Trump administration in 2020 "to protect the American people from communicable diseases [during the COVID-19 pandemic] that could be transmitted over the border," said Judd.

The NBPC president then added, "We're only expelling a small portion of [migrants] at the southern border. ... Title 42 is health law. It's still applicable" for the border agents who invest so much into their jobs.

As part of that, Judd was asked about reports of 14 Border Patrol agents committing suicide this year.

"We're all dealing with something ... for which we never could have dreamed. Of course it takes a toll," Judd lamented.

From Judd's perspective, Border Patrol agents encounter migrant harassment every day on the job, whether's it's being spit on or assaulted outright.

"Add to that, you have politicians [in America] who are equating us to Nazis," said Judd.

There's also the matter of President Biden "falsely [accusing] border agents of strapping [migrants[ at the border ... when they never did anything like that," said Judd, referring to an incident from the spring.

"In fact, [the president] still hasn't apologized for that," added Judd.

