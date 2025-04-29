Labor Secretary to Newsmax: Unemployment Insurance Will Not Be Abused

One of the key achievements of the Trump administration in the first 100 days is the crackdown on waste, fraud, and abuse discovered within some government programs.

Last week the U.S. Department of Labor sent out a letter informing governors that states could lose federal funding if illegal immigrants are allowed access to unemployment benefits. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer told Newsmax on Tuesday that “unemployment insurance is for the program, for the people who deserve it most and who need that program — not for it to be abused.”

"So, when I sent those letters to our state partners, I want to be the best federal partner I can be, despite who the governor is. And I want to work with all of them. I met with the [Democrat] governor of Oregon when I was home last time to have these conversations, and I would expect them to honor what the president's executive orders have wished. And I will do exactly that," Chavez-DeRemer said during an appearance on "Newsline."

The Department of Government Efficiency revealed last week the extent of fraud including some of those listed on unemployment insurance claims with birthdates 15 years into the future. The secretary noted that the goal of her letter is to ensure the money is there for those who actually need it.

"So that's what he [President Donald Trump] has asked. I want to work with them [the state governors] to have the best outcomes and work with all of our state partners. That is key. In order to protect the unemployment insurance trust fund for the people who need it most," Chavez-DeRemer added.

