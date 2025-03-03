Ukraine's Osadchuck to Newsmax: Zelenskyy Has Ukraine's Support

Ukrainian Parliament Member Andrii Osadchuck says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hasn’t lost the support of the Ukrainian people.

"I wouldn't say so," Osadchuck told Newsmax TV’s "National Report."

"And again, it was a big manipulation with the [approval] figures. When President Trump was saying about 4% support of Zelenskyy, which is not correct at all, based on all information which we currently have, President Zelenskyy has more than 55% support in Ukraine and, in fact, all different parties, despite opposition or coalition, has consensus that during this stage of the war, it's simply impossible to conduct elections in Ukraine," he added.

"I would be happy to see elections in Ukraine as in the Parliament, as presidential elections. But when we have 1 million people in the front-line, 7 million internally displaced persons, and not less than 5 million of adults in Europe as refugees and daily attacks — don't forget that even Kyiv, under daily attacks of Russian kamikaze drones — what kind of elections we can talk about?

"So that's why we have consensus that we need to continue to fight. We need to continue to try to save our country and our nation. And yes, Zelenskyy remains a legitimate president of Ukraine until the end of this war."

Trump and Vice President JD Vance called Zelenskyy disrespectful during their White House meeting Friday over bringing an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump also debated Zelenskyy when Ukraine's president pushed for U.S. security commitments to keep his country safe from further Russian aggression.

"You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people," Trump said. "You're gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have."

Zelenskyy stirred Trump's responses by insisting that promises of peace from Vladimir Putin can’t be trusted, noting the Russian leader’s history of broken promises. Trump said Putin hasn’t broken agreements with him.

