Ukrainian MP Kravchuk to Newsmax: Biden's Visit Shows World's Support

President Joe Biden's surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv a few days before the anniversary of the Russian invasion proves that the "free world is united behind Ukraine," Yevheniya Kravchuk, a member of the country's Parliament, said in a Newsmax interview Saturday.

"Our victory will be not just Ukrainian, [but it] will be the victory of the democratic world," Kravchuk told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "We're not fighting just our war, of course; we're fighting for our lives."

She noted a year ago, when she and other members of Parliament were leaving after voting for martial law, they were not sure they would see each other still alive. But now, a year later, "we have to stay united and finish this business. We hope that Ukraine can win this year. We're not interested in protracted conflict."

Although the war continues and children are dying while the Russians are using "all sorts of weapons to eliminate cities from the face of the Earth," Russian President Vladimir Putin has already lost in Ukraine, said Kravchuk.

"Putin had not reached any of his strategic goals," she said. "He couldn't even get to the administrative borders of the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, though they were sure that it will happen in the first weeks of the full-scale invasion that started over a year ago. Moreover, they hoped to seize Kyiv in just a few days."

Ukraine welcomed Biden, the first U.S. president to the country in 15 years, said Kravchuk, adding that he was near an exhibit of burned Russian tanks "that we will keep as a reminder" of how Russian tanks were in the center of Kyiv.

Meanwhile, there is the continued threat of military assistance from China to Russia, which would cross "some red lines" that "should not be crossed," she said.

China has proposed a 12-point peace plan, which contains some "good things," she added, but it doesn't call for Russian troops to immediately leave Ukraine.

The invasion was "unprovoked," Kravchuk continued. "We do not need any inch of Russian soil. We just want to take what is ours."

It's also difficult to anticipate what Putin will do next because there is not much he hasn't done, she said.

"He killed kids," Kravchuk said. "He killed women ... maybe he will mobilize even more, because Russians are not valuing life."

But if Putin mobilizes more troops, Krabchuk said Ukraine will "just have to kill more Russian foreigners on our soil."

That means more weapons and equipment are needed from the West, she said, and the sooner that happens, "the sooner we will be the victor on the battlefield ... NATO countries are producing them, and the Ukrainian army is a quick learner."

