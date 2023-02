As Russia's so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine enters Year 2, Newsmax Ukraine war correspondent Chuck Holton recaps the first year in four minutes on "Saturday Report."

Chuck Holton is a foreign correspondent in Ukraine, covering the war and Russia's atrocities, earning a merit award from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in August.