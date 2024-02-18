Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: GOP Wants Ukraine Aid Info

Ukraine will "probably lose" its war against Russia, so congressional Republicans, hesitant on approving more funding, want a plan about how the war will end and what the money will accomplish, former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Sunday.

"The war settled into a war of attrition, a stalemate in late 2022," Fleitz told "Wake Up America Weekend." "We were told that Ukrainian forces would turn the tide of the war in a counteroffensive in 2023. That didn't happen.

"It's losing ground right now, and many Republicans are saying that, you know, we want to stand with Ukraine, but we want to know what this money is accomplishing."

And if it's going to be a war of attrition, "that's a war that Ukraine will probably lose," he said. "It has a population much smaller than Russia. It is coming up with troop shortages … are we simply killing a generation of Ukrainian soldiers?"

Former DIA intelligence officer Rebekah Koffler, the author of "Putin's Playbook: Russia's Secret Plan to Defeat America," also appearing on the program, warned Russia's takeover of Avdiivka this weekend is a "tactical victory."

"What's more important is that strategically there's no military path to victory for Ukraine because there's a disproportional imbalance both militarily and economically between Russia and Ukraine favoring Russia," she said. "There's a reason why the Pentagon itself designates Russia as a near-peer competitor to the United States and spent 20 years preparing for this war."

Koffler added, even though Ukraine "never really had a chance," President Joe Biden never really provided the right weaponry to it to win, but wanted to "virtue signal that he's doing something."

Meanwhile, Koffler compared the criminal prosecutions of former President Donald Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin's treatment of his enemies.

"[Putin] threw in jail back in 2003 Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who was the richest man in Russia, because he was Putin's opponent," said Koffler, adding that last week, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny died of the "so-called sudden death syndrome" in prison.

"I call them American Bolsheviks, Letitia James and all of these liberal attorneys," Koffler said. "They have taken away from Trump $353 million — exactly what Putin does."

And now, Koffler said she is "concerned about former President Donald Trump's life because they tried everything. They tried Russia collusion. They've tried impeachment. Now they're trying this. Nothing has worked. What is next?"

