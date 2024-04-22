Ukraine Aide to Newsmax: US Support Shows America 'Leader of the Free World'

The top aide in Ukraine's Office of the President on Monday told Newsmax that American support to the war-torn country demonstrates the United States as the "leader of the free world."

In an interview on "Newsline," Andriy Yermak, appointed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to serve as the head of the Office of the President, said the overall $61 billion for Ukraine — including $13.8 billion to purchase weapons — will prove "we are able to fight and able to win … in the face of the preparations of [Russia's President Vladimir] Putin's counteroffensive."

The aid is "extremely important," he said.

"Once again, [the] United States demonstrated that you're [the] leader of the free world and you supported the nations which fight against aggressors, fighting against the people who don't respect international law and don't respect international rules and … United Nations," he said. "I believe it has helped Ukraine to back the just peace in our lands."

He noted Ukraine was in particular need for "more air defense … long-range missiles … artillery … for our heroes, our soldiers, to defense and to continue to liberate our lives. Because this is our goal."

Zelenskyy, who had warned that his country would lose the war, now in its third year, without U.S. funding, said that he was grateful for U.S. lawmaker' decision.

