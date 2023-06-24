Trump: 'Blessed Are the Peacemakers'; I Can End Russia's War

As war rages in Ukraine and Russia teased a potential mercenary mutiny Saturday, former President Donald Trump repeated his vow to end the conflict with negotiations as a "blessed peacemaker."

"When I was president, the world was stable and calm because America was respected and strong. Now — as we see in Russia and all of these other places — this whole world is on fire," Trump said Saturday night in Washington, D.C., in a speech that aired live on Newsmax. "This world is on fire.

"Before I even arrived at the Oval Office, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine totally settled. I'd have it done in 24 hours. I say that, and I would do that. That's easy compared to some of the things.

"I'd get that done in 24 hours."

Trump said his past relationships with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy can get the war ended quickly.

"I know them both," Trump said.

Speaking to the religious conservative group, Trump hearkened back to the Bible's scripture.

"As the Bible says, 'Blessed are the peacemakers,'" Trump said. "I will be your peacemaker."

