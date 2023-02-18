Ukrainian MP Rudyk to Newsmax: Russia Sparing No Lives

Ukrainian member of parliament Kira Rudyk on Saturday said Ukraine must use more sophisticated weapons to fight because Russia is "sparing no lives."

"We will try to win the time and exhaust the allies' confidence in our victory and also exhaust Ukraine's ability," Rudyk told Newsmax's "America Right Now" on Saturday.

"We need to make sure that we will not allow them to do that."

Speaking to Newsmax in the backdrop of NATO's and the European Union's flags, Rudyk said Russia is ready for a long-term war" but that Ukraine does "not have this time.

"We cannot have another three, four, five, years of fighting and having our people struggle," she said.

"So this is why we will need to gather and accumulate all of our forces and hit them back ... This is what our plan is. It's very open. And we are asking all our allies to join us on this plan," Rudyk added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "desperately trying to do something," she said.

"He's using and not sparing no lives of his people. We cannot do that. And we will never do that. We have to be smarter. We have to be more modern, using more sophisticated weapons, and this is what the fight is about: it's the past fighting with the future."

