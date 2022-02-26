Ukraine Parliament Member to Newsmax: Ukraine Prepared to Fight, Not Waiting on US

Alexey Goncharenko, a member of Ukraine's parliament, told Newsmax that Ukraine is prepared to fight Russian forces and is not waiting on American soldiers.

"We believe that we'll fight not only for Ukraine but for the whole free world. And it's very important to show the strength of [the] free world now," Goncharenko told, "Wake Up America."

"After Afghanistan, many leaders I can call them, but dictators to say better, they decided that, 'oh, the west is weak. We can do whatever we want'... Now the west should show its strength. And America as a legion power should be ahead of this, and we believe that you will help us by sanctions. We're not waiting for American soldiers on our soil. We're ready to fight for ourselves."

He also went on to say that as part of sanctions against Russia, a no-fly zone should also be implemented in Ukraine.

On Friday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said the United States should issue a no-fly zone over the region.

"The fate of #Ukraine is being decided tonight, but also the fate of the west. Declare a #NoFlyZone over Ukraine at the invitation of their sovereign govt," Kinzinger wrote.

However, the congressman's opinion was met with stark pushback. Former congressional candidate and United States Air Force pilot Buzz Patterson responded to Kinzinger's tweet, writing, "sitting congressman encourages USAF/USN pilots to shoot down Russian aircraft. Going to war with nuclear Russia is the dumbest sh*t I've ever heard you say, Adam. And that's a pretty high bar."

On Friday, Politico reported that sitting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested from NATO to "close the skies." NATO said that it wasn't not willing to take the risk.

