Ukrainian MP Rudik to Newsmax: Russia Should Be Pushed Out of UN

Speaking during the United Nations General Assembly this week, Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudik told Newsmax on Tuesday that Russia should be "pushed" out of the global diplomacy forum.

Speaking with "American Agenda," Rudik said that the U.N. has not been "very effective" in helping Ukraine.

"So you see," Rudik said, "the U.N. has not been very effective recently with all these great initiatives that were proposed, like unblocking the Ukrainian ports to feed African countries and South American countries" and making the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine a "neutral territory."

The Ukrainian MP explained that these initiatives did not pass "because Russia has blocked all those initiatives in the [U.N.] Security Council," of which Russia is a permanent member.

"This is why I am here: to push for removing Russia from the U.N.," Rudik added. "Let's kick them away because at the very beginning — 30 years ago when Soviet Union collapse — Russia just went in. Nobody voted for them to get into the ... United Nations ... and Russia did not vote for the U.N. charter. So they are breaking the rules right now. They did not commit to obey, actually."

Rudik proposed that the solution to nuclear threats and food crises is to expel Russia from the U.N.

"There is a process," she added. "We are working on it. And tomorrow in New York in front of the United Nations we're gathering a rally for it, and we will be protesting and making sure that the world hears our voice."

President Joe Biden is slated to speak at the U.N. on Wednesday along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will give a recorded speech.

According to The New York Times on Tuesday, "Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has positioned himself as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia," will give a speech as well as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, "whose country is bracing for an energy crisis; and President Emmanuel Macron of France, who has urged diplomatic solutions to the war."

