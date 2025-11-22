Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Kyiv May Face 'Major Compromises' Under Peace Plan

President Donald Trump’s proposed Ukraine peace plan may require "major compromises" from Kyiv, but even that may not be enough to secure Moscow’s cooperation, former CIA analyst and onetime National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Saturday.

"Well, we always knew that this peace plan was going to be ugly, that Ukraine would have to make some difficult concessions," Fleitz said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

"This plan hinges upon Ukraine making major concessions in exchange for security guarantees by the U.S. and Europe," he added.

"We don't know what those security guarantees are, but they supposedly are similar to Article Five in the NATO charter, which would be a promise of military force if Russia was to invade," Fleitz continued.

Still, Fleitz said, "I don't think Ukraine can accept this the way it is."

Fleitz emphasized that even if Ukraine were willing to negotiate, the larger question is whether the Kremlin has any intention of honoring such an agreement.

"If we start negotiating based on this plan, we have to know that Russia would actually live up to this extremely generous plan for Russia, and I'm not sure Russia does accept it based on what I've seen over the last 48 hours," said Fleitz.

If Kyiv rejects the proposal, Fleitz said he believes Ukraine would continue fighting, and Europe would step in with stronger military support.

He also noted opposition on Capitol Hill from lawmakers, including Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Lindsey Graham, R.-S.C., making a Thanksgiving target date unlikely.

"No. I think they'll keep fighting and they'll get military support from Europe," Fleitz said. "Europe seems strongly opposed to this plan, and look, there is strong opposition to this plan in Congress… I don't know if that's going to happen."

Fleitz added that Trump is likely to allow further talks, even as he continues to argue that Ukraine must accept difficult realities after years of war with Russia.

"I really do think the president is going to allow more negotiations when there’s pressure on him from Congress," he said.

"I think the president believes that Ukrainians are going to have to make major compromises," Fleitz added. "They're never going to kick Russia out of all of its territory until Putin leaves power."

Fleitz downplayed the relevance of a proposed rare-earth minerals deal, saying it was unlikely to influence the final shape of any peace settlement.

He also said Trump has shown flexibility in previous negotiations and may do so again.

Shifting to President Trump’s trillion-dollar economic and security agreement with Saudi Arabia, Fleitz said the deal strengthens U.S. influence and repairs what he described as years of strained ties.

"It really doesn't," he said when asked whether Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and 9/11 history complicate the relationship. "Those things have already been addressed."

"This was a great deal because it repaired the damage done to the U.S.-Saudi relationship by Biden, and it is keeping China out of the region, Fleitz stressed. "It's a huge win for President Trump."

