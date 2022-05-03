Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: Ukraine 'Winning' War Against Russia, Need More Aid

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Tuesday that after his trip to the Kyiv frontlines with Ukrainian-born Republican colleague Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana, he believes "not only can Ukraine win this war" against Russia, "but they are winning it at the present time."

The Michigan congressman also advocated increasing aid to the Ukrainian government and maintaining sanctions against Russia during his appearance on "American Agenda."

"They are using the resources that the West, including the United States, has given to them - a little late in the, we're picking that up. A little late in the game for sanctions, we're picking those up," he said.

Walberg also compared current Russian assaults near the Donbas and above the Crimean Peninsula to their retreats near Kyiv last month after receiving substantial pushback from Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine is using the aid "well, and we see that," the congressman said. "Any advance the Russians have made in recent days, just like before, then they withdraw and fall back. That's because the resistance is strong."

"I saw the results of Javelin missile strikes and Stinger missiles on Russian tanks and implements. It's massive - massive impact and it wins battles," he continued.

The congressman reiterated his support of President Joe Biden's new $33 billion aid package for Ukraine but emphasized the need to "not load it with anything except what's for Ukraine."

"If you load it with poison pills of other issues, you're going to have problems moving forward," Walberg said. "When we met with the chief of staff of [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, he said: 'We can use whatever you give to us. If you send us it more quickly, we'll end this war more quickly. Less soldiers, both Ukrainian and Russian, will die. And we can move on with a free world in a free continent.' "

