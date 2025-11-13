Andrii Hnatov to Newsmax: Ukraine Won't Yield as Moscow Sends Waves of Troops

Russia is suffering staggering losses but continues to push tens of thousands of soldiers toward the embattled city of Pokrovsk, where Ukrainian forces remain in control and will not yield to Russia's pressure, Andrii Hnatov, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, tells Newsmax.

"We could stop hostilities if we were the aggressors, but the aggressor in this war is the Russian Federation," Hnatov told Newsmax foreign correspondent Shelby Wilder in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

"Ukraine will not give up its freedom, and this is my sincere conviction," he added.

He also made clear that Ukraine has no intention of withdrawing unless absolutely necessary.

"A decision to retreat will only be made when continued defense becomes futile due to the threat of total destruction or the capture of our personnel," he said.

Until then, Hnatov emphasized, "as long as it is possible to defend, inflict losses on the enemy and hold positions, that must be done."

Ukraine urgently needs stronger air defenses to keep civilian infrastructure and military operations functioning, including air defense missile systems and ammunition, said Hnatov.

"It is crucial to receive air defense missile systems and ammunition, especially Patriot systems and missiles capable of intercepting Russian ballistic weapons," he said, adding that Ukraine also requires "ammunition of all calibers," including cluster munitions and missiles for its F-16 fighters.

Hnatov began the interview by delivering a direct message to the American public, emphasizing the importance of continued U.S. backing as Ukraine enters another difficult phase of the war.

"Before I start talking about the war and the situation at the front, I would like to begin with words of gratitude to the American people for the support we so urgently need," he said.

Hnatov added that he wants his message "to reach every American, every worker, every service member, every representative of that great nation who understands what it means to fight for freedom and for independence."

He also said he wanted to personally thank President Donald Trump for his "leadership and for his tireless work to help our country finally reach a just peace."

"His role as a peacemaker in this process is extremely important because he is one of the most powerful levers of influence on Vladimir Putin and his criminal gang," he told Wilder.

From there, Hnatov described a front line where Russia is enduring extraordinary casualties, noting that since its full-scale invasion in 2022, "Russia, having suffered enormous losses, has failed to accomplish any of the strategic objectives that Putin announced before the so-called operation, objectives they planned to achieve in three days."

Russia, he continued, is "losing almost a thousand soldiers a day," with the total number of dead and wounded reaching "almost 1.2 million."

Despite those losses, Russia has focused its efforts on Pokrovsk, sending more than 100,000 troops into the surrounding area, he told Wilder.

Hnatov said Moscow's claims that the city is encircled or about to fall are fabricated.

"At the end of October, the Russian Federation, including Putin, declared that Pokrovsk was encircled, that everything had been captured, and that the city would fall in a few days. That was a lie," he said.

Ukraine continues to hold its defensive lines, though Hnatov stressed that the fighting remains intense and unpredictable.

"War is a sphere with many unknowns and unpredictable factors," he warned.

Russian fighters have infiltrated parts of the city, but he said they remain disorganized.

By Ukraine's count, "around 300 to 400 Russian fighters are scattered across different parts of the city," operating as "fragmented groups" without unified command.

Hnatov also warned that Moscow intensifies its attacks ahead of major diplomatic moments.

"Before any major event or potential negotiations, Putin always escalates pressure on the front lines and strikes civilian infrastructure, schools, and towns," he said, describing the strikes as an effort to "create the illusion of strength."

